Kambala season to begin from October 26

The Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod Districts which met in Moodbidri on Saturday, August 10, decided to organise the Kambalas of the 2024-25 season from October 26, 2024, to April 19, 2025. In all, 25 Kambalas will be organised this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kambala will be organised in Shivamogga for the first time during the season, according to Belapu Deviprasad Shetty, president of the committee.

Mr. Shetty told The Hindu that the first Kambala would be held in Bengaluru on October 26. It will go on till October 27. The last Kambala will be organised in Shivamogga on April 19, 2025, which will last till April 20, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee decided to resume organising the kambala at Pilikula in Mangaluru. Pilikula Kamabla will be held in November, Mr. Shetty said.

The Pilikula Kambala promoted by Dakshina Kannada district administration has stopped for about a decade. The kambala was held in Pilikula last in December 2014. Pilikula Kambala stopped after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, raised objections against holding all types of kambala events citing animal cruelty.

Mr. Shetty said that the committee decided to make use of sensors, siren and high resolution closed circuit television cameras in judging the races held in six categories.

The meeting decided that a Kambala event should be completed in 24 hours without any delay. A Kampala jockey can run with the pairs of buffaloes of only three families.

Mr. Shetty said that the committee will issue the detailed schedule of Kambala events of the season in a day or two.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.