Kambala Samiti proposes uniform track length

The District Kambala Samiti, representing Kambala buffalo owners from Kasaragod, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, is contemplating to introduce uniform track length (Kare) for Kambala events across the region to rule out confusion about the time taken by buffaloes and jockeys to complete the race.

Samiti president P.R. Shetty said that a uniform track of 135m for the 20-odd Kambala events held will be implemented from the next season.

He said the lengths of tracks vary at Kambala locations across the region thus creating confusion in maintaining records and documents.

Irrespective of track’s physical length, the samiti has decided to fix the race length at 135m, Mr. Shetty said.

The samiti has also decided to introduce laser=beam technology at the starting point to exactly record the start time, Mr. Shetty said. At present, it is used only at the finishing point. The measure would produce accurate results, he added.

Mr. Shetty also said the samiti is planning to build a Kambala Bhavan in the region to facilitate its activities and offer training to jockeys.

It will be built either at Miyar in Karkala taluk or at Pilikula near Mangaluru, he said. The samiti will hold discussions with legislators and MPs of the region on all the three proposals before arriving at a final decision, Mr. Shetty added. Samiti honourary president Barkur Shantharam Shetty said the proposal to have a uniform track length was a welcome move.