Kambala races to be held from Jan. 30

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Tuesday that 10 Kambalas (slush track buffalo race) can be organised from January 30, while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
Speaking at a meeting called in the office of the Deputy Commissioner to discuss organising Kambalas, he said that kkambala is held after harvest from November-December to February-March. It has a history of several years and has received support from the then rulers.
Kambala races could not be started on time this year due to COVID-19 reasons. Now, it can start on January 30.
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra stressed the need to follow the guidelines such as wearing mask and ensuring social distancing. He also asked people not to crowd around the venue. He said that Kambala races should be completed by 10 p.m.
He said that care should be taken to ensure that children and the elderly did not attend the events.
Office-bearers of the Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and Kasaragod district of Kerala promised to follow all the health guidelines. They also added that additional volunteers would be appointed to supervise the events.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath