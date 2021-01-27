Kambala races to be held from Jan. 30

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Tuesday that 10 Kambalas (slush track buffalo race) can be organised from January 30, while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking at a meeting called in the office of the Deputy Commissioner to discuss organising Kambalas, he said that kkambala is held after harvest from November-December to February-March. It has a history of several years and has received support from the then rulers.

Kambala races could not be started on time this year due to COVID-19 reasons. Now, it can start on January 30.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra stressed the need to follow the guidelines such as wearing mask and ensuring social distancing. He also asked people not to crowd around the venue. He said that Kambala races should be completed by 10 p.m.

He said that care should be taken to ensure that children and the elderly did not attend the events.

Office-bearers of the Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and Kasaragod district of Kerala promised to follow all the health guidelines. They also added that additional volunteers would be appointed to supervise the events.