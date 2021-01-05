Kambala likely to start this month-end

A committee has decided that seven Kambala events can be organised each for two consecutive days this time.

Events that usually begin in November have been delayed in view of the COVID-19 situation

Amid uncertainties over organising Kambala (slush track buffalo races) in the coastal region due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod in Kerala has tentatively decided to conduct some Kambala events starting from this month-end.

Commencement of Kambala events, usually from November, have been delayed due to COVID-19 factors.

The committee which met in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday decided not to organise the events during night, according to Barkuru Shantharama Shetty, honorary president of the committee.

He told The Hindu that the committee members will soon meet the Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in connection with organising the events.

Mr. Shetty said that the committee decided that seven Kambala events can be organised each for two consecutive days during the daytime.

The first Kambala will be at Hokkadigoli in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on January 30 and January 31. It will be followed by Aikala Bava Kambala at Aikala on February 6 and 7, at Vamanjoor-Tiruvail on Februray 13 and 14, at Moodbidri on February 20 and 21. All these will be in Dakshina Kannada.

The Karkala Miyar Kambala in Udupi district will be held on February 27 and 28.

The Bangra Kuluru Kambala in Mangaluru city will be organised on March 6 and March 7. A week thereafter, the Venur Permuda Kambala, all in Dakshina Kannada, will be conducted on March 20 and 21. All the events have been scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays, he said.

He said that Kambala organisers, under the committee, in Puttur, Uppinangady and Bangadi Kolli, near Belthangady, may organise the events during the season. But at present they have not been scheduled.

Mr. Shetty said that the Katpady and Nandikur Kambala events in Udupi district have also not been scheduled for the current season and two more Kambala events regularly held in Kasaragod district of Kerala have also not been scheduled now.

All these years, about 18 to 20 Kambala events were being held under the auspices of the committee between November and March. Some Kambala events had to be dropped this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr. Shetty said that about 150 pairs of buffaloes are expected to run during the two days of each Kambala event this time. Controlling the crowd will be a challenge for the committee.

He said that about 30 to 35 Sampradayika Kambala events have already been conducted in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts this year between November 15 and December 15.

These events are associated with the families concerned traditionally for many years now.