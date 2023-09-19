Kambala committee mulls trimming event time to 24 hours as kambalas of 2023-24 season will begin on November 11

September 19, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

As the competitive kambalas (slush track buffalo races), organised by the kambala committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts, for 2023-24 season will begin in the coastal belt on November 11, the committee is mulling whether each kambala can be completed in round the clock.

According to chairman of the committee Belapu Deviprasad Shetty, the total number of kambalas has gone up to 24 in this season with an event at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru scheduled on November 25.

The committee will host the kambala in the State capital for the first time.

The first kambala of the season on November 11 will be at Surathkal and the last one which is the 24th kambala will be on April 13 at Gurupura.

Mr. Shetty told The Hindu that soil and water test conducted revealed that a kambala can be held at the Palace Grounds. But there are concerns over transporting the buffaloes to Bengaluru from the coastal belt and maintaining their health.

Some stakeholders of kambala believe that it might require up to ₹1.5 lakh to get a pair of buffaloes transported to Bengaluru and return. It might require 20 to 40 persons to handle a pair depending on the size.

In addition, some owners and handlers are concerned over taking care of the health of participating pair during the journey and at Bengaluru. Hence for the time being there is no clarity on the number of participants for the Bengaluru event.

Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai will take the lead in holding the event in Bengaluru.

He said that a meeting of the committee in Moodbidri on September 18 formed a nine-member disciplinary committee to work out the guidelines if a kambala was to be completed in 24 hours.

It requires the cooperation of all stakeholders including the owners, handlers, jockeys, and referees. The disciplinary committee, also headed by him, comprises representatives of each of such stakeholders.

“We will finalise the guidelines in about 10 days,” Mr. Shetty said.

The chairman said that there are two instances of kambalas which have been completed in round the clock. The kambalas at Jeppinamogaru and Bangady in Dakshina Kannada during 2022-23 season were completed in 24 hours.

He said that committee is mulling trimming the event time because now it took more than 32 hours to complete some of the kambalas.

There are unnecessary delay by some of the participants prolonging the event as the numbers of participating pairs are also up.

The jockeys, handlers and buffaloes are getting tired. The patience of audience is also running out.

Mr. Shetty said that the meeting decided to seek from the government one acre land in the coastal belt for constructing a Kambala Bhavan. The bhavan should showcase the history and importance of kambala and the farm culture.

