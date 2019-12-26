Kambala can attract foreign tourists: Ravi

Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi said here on Wednesday that if Kambala (slush track buffalo race) was given enough exposure at the international level, it could attract international tourists.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of the 17th annual Koti Chennaya Double Track Kambala at Kadala Kere, the Minister said that when Kambalas are organised they could be attached with Krishi Melas, Yakshagana, folk and other local programmes to attract tourists like a festival on the lines of Dasara.

He said that he visited Moodbidri on Wednesday to witness Kambala and explore how it could be promoted by the government to attract tourists.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa unveiled a 13 ft high and 13 ft long statue of Rani Abbakka at Kadala Kere on the occasion. It has been placed on a 5 ft high pedestal. He also inaugurated the Kambala.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Rani Abbakka by fighting the Portugese in Mangaluru a century ago had established the strength of women then itself. A woman leading an army of soldiers at that time was not an easy task, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government will support traditional Kambala for which people had to fight in a court of law to save it and also ensure its continuation.

No violence is involved in Kambala. The owners looked after and pampered their buffaloes like their children. Mr. Yediyurappa said that those who spoke Tulu were very active and they loved their culture. The cultural diversity in Tulu Nadu varied from Yakshagana, Bhootaradhane, Nagamandala, various other folk dances and rituals.

The Chief Minister said that the government will sanction enough funds for the development of Moodbidri.

Earlier, MLA from Moodbidri Umanath Kotian sought ₹ 100 crore from the government for the development of Moodbidri. In addition, he sought ₹ 5 crore from the Department of Kannada and Culture for promoting Kadala Kere as a cultural village.

The Koti Chennaya Kambala Samithi organised Kambala.