‘Kambala Bill will become law soon’

Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Sunday exuded the confidence of getting Presidential nod for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2017, shortly.

The assent would facilitate the smooth conduct of Kambala (slush track race involving buffalos) in the undivided Dakshina Kannada. The Bill proposes to exempt Kambala and Bullock Cart Racing from the ambit of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines after flagging off Kudla Express here, Mr. Sadananda Gowda said that Union Home Ministry officials would hold a meeting with Karnataka Law Secretary and Union Law Ministry to sort out technicalities involved in sending the Bill to the President. He said that if the Bill was sent back to the State government to sort out technical issues about lack of clarity on cruelty to animals in the Bill, it would have taken one more month. As such, the Union government has taken the initiative to speed up the process.

Once the Bill is sent to the President, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and he [Mr. Sadananda Gowda] would meet him to explain the significance of the Bill and the need to give his assent so that it becomes law, he said.

Mr. Sadananda Gowda also appreciated the State government for expeditiously mooting the Bill in the wake of widespread protests from people.