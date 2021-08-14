Kamath is claiming credit for city’s Jalasiri project: Lobo

J.R. Lobo, former MLA, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday.

MLA asked to get ₹120 crore to pay compensation to land losers at Thumbe

The former Congress MLA J.R. Lobo said here on Friday that Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath from the BJP is now claiming credit for the Jalasiri Drinking Water Project sanctioned to the city during the Congress regime in 2016-17.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Lobo, who had represented the same constituency, wondered about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launching the ₹792.42-crore project at a meeting in the city on Thursday.

The project works commenced two years ago. The laying of 190 km of 1,400 km pipeline network has been completed. The construction of nine overhead tanks is in progress. Bills worth ₹200 crore have been paid. “Then, where is the question of launching the project now?” Mr. Lobo asked. The former MLA said that Mr. Kamath has told media that the project was launched by the Chief Minister on Thursday.

The former MLA said that the project is not a new one to be launched by the Chief Minister. Mr. Kamath is misleading people by projecting it as new.

Mr. Lobo, who was MLA from May 2013 to May 2018, said that though the project was sanctioned in 2016-17, it was awarded in 2019. It was due to delay in the land acquisition which took about one-and-half years. There was a clause that the project should be launched only after acquiring the land required for building the facilities.

Mr. Lobo said that the project has been aimed at supplying round-the-clock drinking water to the city till 2035. If the objective is to be achieved, water in the Thumbe vented dam will have to be stored up to seven metres high. If water level in the dam is to be raised, about 100 acres of farm land will be submerged. It requires ₹120 crore for paying compensation to farmers whose land will be submerged. “Now, I challenge Mr. Kamath to get ₹120 crore required for the purpose,” he said.