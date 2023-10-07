ADVERTISEMENT

Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat to flag off Shobha Yatra in Mangaluru on October 9

October 07, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

L.K. Purushotham, Mangaluru district president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat will flag off the Shobha Yatra on Monday, which will be held following entry of the ongoing Shourya Jagarana Rathayatra to Mangaluru.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Mangaluru district president L.K. Purushottam said the Shourya Jagarana Yatra will enter Mangaluru at 9 a.m. in Adyar. Mr. Bhat flags off the Shobha Yatra at 2.30 p.m. along with Shourya Jagarana Rath from Ambedkar Circle to Kadri Maidan.

Mr. Purushottam said as a part of the Shobha Yatra tableaux of freedom fighters will be taken out. “The tableaux are all of freedom fighters and we have taken permission of city police for their display,” he said.

There will be public meeting at Kadri Maidan at 4 p.m., which will be chaired by VHP Pranta working president M.B. Puranik. Orator Chakravathy Sulibele will be the keynote speaker, he said.

VHP Mangaluru district secretary Shivanand Mendon said more than 20,000 people would take part in the event. Buses bringing people for the event will drop them near Ambedkar Circle and park at the Nehru Maidan.

Mr. Mendon asked shop keepers to close their shops on October 9 and take part in the event in large numbers.

