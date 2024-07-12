GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalaripayattu demonstration in Udupi on July 13

Published - July 12, 2024 08:26 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaripayattu, which is an ancient martial art, will be showcased at Sri Poornaprajna Auditorium in Udupi on Saturday. Sri Krishna Seva Balaga of Udupi will organise its demonstration by Dineshan Kannur and his team at the auditorium at 3.30 p.m.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Thursday, Ganesh Hebbar, convener of the balaga said that 78- year-old Kalaripayattu performer Meenakshi Amman will be felicitated on the occasion.

Ms. Amman, a Padma Shri awardee, broke many barriers in a traditionally male dominated art form and emerged as the foremost female practitioner of the martial art. She also taught it to many contributing for the growth of the art form.

Ishapriya Tirtha, seer of Udupi Sri Admar Mutt, will preside over the programme. Seers of various other mutts will also attend the programme.

Orator Srikanth Shetty Karkala will deliver a special discourse on ‘Taulava Samara Parampare’ (fighting tradition of Tuluvas) on the occasion.

Sadashiva Rao, member of the balaga, said that there is a need for the young generation to understand the intricate techniques and cultural significance of Kalaripayattu. Its practice will help to maintain body fitness.

