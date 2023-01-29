Kadri Yogeshwara Mutt to witness Brahma Kalashotsava from February 3 to 6

January 29, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Brahma Kalashotsava to mark the Punar Pratishthe of Sri Kala Byraveshwara deity at the historic Kadri Suvarna Kadali Sri Yogeshwara (Jogi) Mutt in Kadri in Mangaluru is scheduled from February 3 to February 6.

Over one lakh devotees from across the country, are expected to attend the celebrations, said Brahma Kalashotsava Samithi President H.K. Purushottama on Saturday, January 28.

Mr. Purushottama told reporters here that various committees and subcommittees under the guidance of Sri Yogeshwara Mutt Seer Sri Rajayogi Nirmalanathaji were formed for the successful conduct of the programme. Devotees are expected to come from Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and other states to attend the celebrations.

Idol to be installed at renovated temple

Sri Nirmalanathaji, who ascended the Peetha in 2016, has undertaken several development works at the Mutt. Important among them is the renovation of the Sri Kala Byraveshwara temple and surrounding structures at a cost of ₹10 crore. The Kala Byraveshwara idol, made of black granite brought from Gujarat, would be installed at the renovated temple during the Punar Pratishthe, he said.

The Hasiru Horekanike from Kadri Manjunatha temple would arrive at the Mutt at 3 pm on February 3. The Punar Pratishthe programme starts with the Poorna Kumbha Shobha Yatre of Sri Nirmalanathaji at 9 am on February 4. The Shobha Yatre would move via Padavu, Nanthoor, Mallikatte, Kadri Temple and Circuit House to return to the Mutt. The evening would witness religious and stage programmes.

While Pancha Kundi Sri Rudra Yaga would be performed from 9 am on February 5, Sri Nirmalanathaji woould perform the Chandika Havana at 5 pm followed by stage programme. Installation of the Shikhara would take place from 7 am on February 6, followed by the installation of deities, including Sri Kala Byraveshwara and the Brahma Kalashotsava.

Samithi General Secretary Satish Kumar Jogi, Treasurer Shivaram V Jogi, Secretry K. Chandrashekhar and others were present.