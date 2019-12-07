Mangaluru

‘Kadri was among the country’smost prominent artistes’

Musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan and troupe performing at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Friday.

Musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan and troupe performing at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Friday.   | Photo Credit: H_S_Manjunath

more-in

Saxophone maestro’s 70th birth anniversary celebrated

The late saxophone maestro Kadri Gopalnath was one of the foremost artistes in Indian music, said Carnatic musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan here on Friday.

Speaking at the programme ‘Kadri Sangeetha Saurabha 2019’ organised by Kadriskeys Studios and the district administration on the occasion of the 70th birth anniversary of Gopalnath, he said the late saxophonist rose to the level of an international artiste because of his dedication to his craft. Mr. Gopalakrishnan, the ‘guru’ of Gopalnath, said that his music would be cherished by people for a long time. D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala, said that artistes such as Gopalnath never die and will continue to live in the hearts of fans of music. M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, also spoke. D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA for Mangaluru South, was present.

Later, Mr. Gopalakrishnan presented a vocal concert.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 8:40:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/kadri-was-among-the-countrysmost-prominent-artistes/article30228883.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY