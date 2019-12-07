‘Kadri was among the country’smost prominent artistes’

The late saxophone maestro Kadri Gopalnath was one of the foremost artistes in Indian music, said Carnatic musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan here on Friday.

Speaking at the programme ‘Kadri Sangeetha Saurabha 2019’ organised by Kadriskeys Studios and the district administration on the occasion of the 70th birth anniversary of Gopalnath, he said the late saxophonist rose to the level of an international artiste because of his dedication to his craft. Mr. Gopalakrishnan, the ‘guru’ of Gopalnath, said that his music would be cherished by people for a long time. D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala, said that artistes such as Gopalnath never die and will continue to live in the hearts of fans of music. M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, also spoke. D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA for Mangaluru South, was present.

Later, Mr. Gopalakrishnan presented a vocal concert.