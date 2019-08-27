Kadri Park, the only large lung space, continues to be in a state of neglect

Kadri Park, the only large open space inside the City, continues to be in a state of neglect with slippery and water-logged walking tracks, stray dog menace and dilapidated children play equipment demonstrating sheer lack of regular maintenance.

The walking track developed around the now fenced Gangana Palla (pond) on the eastern corner of the Park has become too slippery even as no efforts were seen to keep the track walkable.

Fallen tree branches and bamboo groves block this path following which none takes a stroll around the pond that has got a beautiful pedestrian bridge, said Revanth, a regular visitor.

On the other hand, the main circulating area that is used by hundreds of morning and evening walkers and joggers has water puddles at many places. It is difficult to walk on this stretch that feels slippery, said Jayanth Shetty, another regular visitor to the park.

Mrinalini, a morning walker said a pack of stray dogs is permanently residing inside the park often threatening visitors. She said it is an irony park authorities have prohibited entry of pets while stays have a field day.

Social activist and Park Development Committee member G.K. Bhat lamented poor drainage network inside the Park for water logging on walking tracks. “It costs very little for the horticulture department to drain out rainwater and maintain tracks in good condition,” Mr. Bhat told The Hindu.

While the Park belongs to Horticulture Department, the Mangaluru City Corporation and the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) too are the stakeholders in its development, Mr. Bhat said adding complete lack of coordination between these agencies was the reason for its poor maintenance. The Deer Park and musical fountain developed by MUDA at ₹ 5 crore is non-operational as operators had only one theme for music.

Maintenance soon

H.R. Nayak, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department told The Hindu the obstructions around Gangana Palla would immediately be cleared while basic maintenance works would also be undertaken. Stating that the department does not provide funds to maintain additional facilities, Mr. Nayak said that the corporation and MUDA have to contribute for the maintenance of open gym and other facilities.

Lamenting public apathy, Mr. Nayak said many plants planted by the department recently were taken away by the public. Fibre equipment would be installed in the children play area shortly, he said adding he would intimate the corporation about stray dog menace.