Kadri Gopalnath’s last rites to be performed tomorrow

The last rites of saxophone maestro Kadri Gopalnath, who passed away here on Friday, will be performed on Monday, October 14, according to his family sources.

The family members are waiting for his elder son Guruprasad Kadri to arrive from Kuwait.

His body will be kept in the town hall in the city on Monday from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enable people to pay their last respects. Later he will be buried as per the Nath tradition.

The place of burial may be his native place Mittakere in Sajeepa Mooda village, Bantwal Taluk, Dakshina Kannada, or any other place to be identified in the city.

The sources said the government has offered to provide land for building a memorial for the Padmashri awardee in the city.

Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, and Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, who visited the late artiste’s house at Padavinangady in the city on Friday have offered to make all arrangements at the town hall to enable people to pay their last respects, they said.