Kadiyali Mahishamardini Brahma Kalasha from June 1

The Kadiyali Sri Mahishamardini Temple undergoing renovation. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

May 05, 2022 05:24 IST

The Sri Mahishamardini Temple, Kadiyali, that is undergoing comprehensive renovation, will have its Brahma Kalasha from June 1 to June 10.

Temple Managing Committee president Katte Raviraj Acharya told reporters in Udupi that the celebrations will begin with a mega Hore Kanike procession with cultural troupes giving a performance from Jodukatte to Kadiyali on June 1.

Kalashabhisheka and Panchadurga Mantra Homa will be performed on June 3 along with other religious events, while the Brahma Kalashabhisheka will be held on June 8 at 7.50 am. The same night, Rathotsava will be held, he said.

Renovation Committee chairman Nagesh Hegde said that the Daiva Kola will be conducted on June 7, while the religious programmes will end on June 10.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Development Shobha Karandlaje will release the Brahma Kalasha invitation at 7 p.m. on Friday in the presence of MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, the former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj and CMC president Sumithra Nayak, said committee general secretary K. Raghavendra Kini.

A host of cultural events will be organised during the celebrations at 7 p.m. every day and during noon. Yakshagana by Saligrama Mela under the guidance of Raghavendra Jansale and a light music programme by Vidyabhushana are some of the attractions, he said.

Inspiring speeches and workshops by religious leaders, seers and saints will be organised at 5.30 p.m. every day. A meeting of managing committees of temples in the three coastal districts will also be held on the occasion and its recommendations will be submitted to the Government, Mr. Kini said.

Another meeting of temple archaks and other workers too will be conducted. And, their grievances will be submitted to the Government by the temple, he added.

Brahma Kalasha Committee chairman Purushottam P. Shetty, general secretary Nityananda Kamath and others were present.