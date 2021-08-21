Kadike Trust wins NABARD Award for reviving Udupi sari weaving

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and NABARD Deputy Divisional Manager Sangeetha Kartha looking at saris woven by members of Talipady Weavers’ Service Cooperative Society.

MANGALURU

21 August 2021 03:20 IST

Kadike Trust, Karkala, working towards the revival of Udupi sari weaving was awarded as one among three ‘NGOs associated with NABARD’ for the outstanding work in handloom sector.

While the award was announced by NABARD at the National Handloom Week Celebration at Mumbai on August 6, it was presented to Trust president Mamatha Rai on Monday by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and NABARD Deputy Divisional Manager Sangeetha Kartha at a programme jointly organised by the Trust and Talipady Weavers’ Service Cooperative Society, Kinnigoli, at Kinnigoli.

A release said the Trust was working for the revival of Udupi sari weaving that was on the verge of extinction for the last three and half years. While there were 42 weavers in DK and Udupi districts and eight with the society when the Trust began training, the numbers are over 70 and 34 respectively at present. The average age of weavers too has come down, from 54 years to 28 years.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Rajendra presented the Nekara Ratna award to Sanjeeva Shettigar, an extraordinary ‘80 count’ weaver, among nine in the twin districts with exemplary weaving skills. The award comprised a ₹10,000 purse and a citation. Lakshmi and Kutti Shjettigar, both ‘60 count’ weavers, were presented Uttama Nekara awards. Venkatesh Shettigar, who returned to weaving and having ‘80 count’ skill and Damodar Shettigar, a pre-loom specialist, too were felicitated.