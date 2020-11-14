Kadalu App to help fishermen launched in Udupi

Minister for Fisheries, Inland Transport Department and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojaray launching the Kadalu App developed by the Coastal Security Police for fishermen in Udupi on Friday.

MANGALURU

14 November 2020 06:44 IST

The Coastal Security Police on Friday launched the Kadalu App for fishermen that will help them in submitting information about their arrival and departure from the fishing harbour using android mobile phones.

The Coastal Security Police conceptualised the app and developed it for the Department of Fisheries. It was launched by the Minister for Fisheries, Inland Transport Department and Muzrai Kota Srinivasa Poojary at a fishing awareness programme held at Moodukudu, Krishnapura, near Udupi.

Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police R. Chetan said that the personnel maintained manually the account of fishing boats leaving and entering the fishing harbour. With the manual system, it was difficult for Coastal Security Police to keep count of the number of fishing boats in deep sea and initiate search and rescue operations when there is inclement weather.

With the app, those leaving on registered fishing boats can post details about the members onboard and upload their group photos before leaving the harbour. This information has to be uploaded even after returning to harbour with catch. “With this system, we will have clear idea of boats that are in sea at a given time, which will facilitate initiating search and rescue and other operations,” he said.

Mr. Chetan said that in the next few days fishermen will get weather updates on the app. They will also provide information about places where fish will be available, he said.

There are about 2,000 fishing boats registered in Udupi and 1,200 fishing boats registered in the Mangaluru Harbour. There are a good number of fishing boats, including traditional boats, registered in Uttara Kannada. The information about all these boats are being fed into the app.