Mangaluru

Kacheguda, Mangaluru train from tomorrow

The Railways has decided to reintroduce the Kacheguda-Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda Bi-weekly Express as a superfast fully reserved special train from Friday.

Train No 02777 Kacheguda-Mangaluru Central Bi-Weekly Superfast Special train will leave Kacheguda at 6.05 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays from January 29 to reach Mangaluru Central at 9.30 a.m. the next day until further advice, said a release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway.

Train No 02778 Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda Bi-Weekly Superfast Special train will leave Mangaluru Central at 8.05 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays from January 30 to reach Kacheguda at 11.40 p.m. the next day till further advice.

The train will have one AC 2-tier coach, two AC-3 tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

