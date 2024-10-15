Kacheguda-Mangaluru Express extended to Murdeshwar gets rousing welcome at Kundapur

Patrons accorded a warm reception to Kacheguda-Mangaluru Central Express on its first run to the extended destination - Murdeshwar - at Kundapur station recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Hitarakshans Samithi and the public celebrated on the arrival of the service. Speaking on the occasion, A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Kundapur MLA, said people in the region had been demanding a direct train to Tirupati and Hyderabad for many years. The extension, because of the efforts of the samithi, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, and Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, has realised their dreams.

Basrur Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple managing trustee B. Appanna Hegde said many devotees from coastal Karnataka visit Tirupati-Tirumala every year. The extended service would help them travel with ease, he said. One should also remember the late George Fernandes, who introduced the railway system in the coast through Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Mr. Hegde added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kundapura Pete Sri Venkataramana Temple managing trustee Radhakrishna Shenoy, Anegudde Sri Vinayaka Temple managing trustee Shreeramana Upadhya, Prayanikara Samithi president Ganesh Puthran, vice-president Rajesh Kaveri, convener Vivek Nayak, and others were present.

Timetable

Train No. 12789 leaving Kacheguda at 6.05 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays arrives at Mangaluru Central at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It departs Mangaluru Central at 9.40 a.m., Surathkal at 10.34 a.m., Mulki at 10.46 a.m., Udupi at 11.42 a.m., Barkur at 11.56 a.m., Kundapur at 12.12 p.m., Byndoor at 12.58 p.m., and Bhatkal at 1.42 p.m. to reach Murdeshwar at 2.05 p.m.

Train No. 12790 leaves Murdeshwar on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 3.30 p.m., Bhatkal at 3.44 p.m., Byndoor at 3.56 p.m., Kundapur at 4.32 p.m., Barkur at 4.52 p.m., Udupi at 5.10 p.m., Mulki at 6.04 p.m., and Surathkal at 6.32 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 7.55 p.m.

The train leaves at its original timing of 8.05 p.m. towards Kacheguda from Mangaluru Central.

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway in a release said the train runs as a superfast express on Kacheguda-Mangaluru Central-Kacheguda section and as an ordinary express on Mangaluru Central-Murdeshwar-Mangaluru Central section.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.