Kaavi Kale is a method-based art without rigid forms: Janardhan Havanje

“Kaavi Kale is a method-based art without rigid forms, allowing for diverse artistic influences,” said Janardhan Rao Havanje, an artist and researcher in Kaavi Kale on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was delivering a talk on “Kaavi Art Legacy: Art, Identity, and Heritage” as a part of World Heritage Week celebrations organised by the Mangaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) here.

Drawing from his extensive PhD research, Mr. Havanje highlighted the urgent need for preservation of the art, lamenting the loss of many Kaavi artworks to modern developmental activities. “A Geographical Indication tag is being sought for Kaavi Kale; but this art belongs to the entire coast. Collective effort is essential to preserve and recognise its significance,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his engaging presentation on the historical evolution of the indigenous and versatile art form, Mr. Havanje said natural material, including lime, red mud and sand, are used in the art. He said Kaavi Kale integrates various artistic styles, making it uniquely adaptive. Mr. Havanje’s presentation featured vivid photographs showcasing Kaavi art across temples, churches and private homes along the Konkan coast.

INTACH Mangaluru convener Subhas Chandra Basu, member Caroline D’Souza, and others were present. Mr. Havanje was felicitated at the event.

The World Heritage Week celebrations continue until November 25. A photo exhibition on Ullal Srinivas Mallya’s ancestral house is open daily at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh, till November 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.