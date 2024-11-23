 />

Kaavi Kale is a method-based art without rigid forms: Janardhan Havanje

Published - November 23, 2024 07:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Artist Janardhan Rao Havanje speaking on ‘Kaavi Art Legacy: Art, Identity, and Heritage’ as part of INTACH’s World Heritage Week celebrations in Mangaluru on Friday.

“Kaavi Kale is a method-based art without rigid forms, allowing for diverse artistic influences,” said Janardhan Rao Havanje, an artist and researcher in Kaavi Kale on Friday.

He was delivering a talk on “Kaavi Art Legacy: Art, Identity, and Heritage” as a part of World Heritage Week celebrations organised by the Mangaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) here.

Drawing from his extensive PhD research, Mr. Havanje highlighted the urgent need for preservation of the art, lamenting the loss of many Kaavi artworks to modern developmental activities. “A Geographical Indication tag is being sought for Kaavi Kale; but this art belongs to the entire coast. Collective effort is essential to preserve and recognise its significance,” he said.

During his engaging presentation on the historical evolution of the indigenous and versatile art form, Mr. Havanje said natural material, including lime, red mud and sand, are used in the art. He said Kaavi Kale integrates various artistic styles, making it uniquely adaptive. Mr. Havanje’s presentation featured vivid photographs showcasing Kaavi art across temples, churches and private homes along the Konkan coast.

INTACH Mangaluru convener Subhas Chandra Basu, member Caroline D’Souza, and others were present. Mr. Havanje was felicitated at the event.

The World Heritage Week celebrations continue until November 25. A photo exhibition on Ullal Srinivas Mallya’s ancestral house is open daily at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh, till November 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

