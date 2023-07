July 13, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The government has posted K. Vidyakumari, 2014 batch IAS officer, as the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi by transferring incumbent M. Kurma Rao without any posting.

She had been promoted from the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Earlier, she worked as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udupi. She was also the Chief Executive Officer of Tumakuru Zilla Panchayat. Ms. Vidyakumari hails from Ullal area, near Mangaluru.