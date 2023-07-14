K. Vidya Kumari takes charge as DC of Udupi

July 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

K. Vidya Kumari took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district from the outgoing Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Friday.

She hails from Pavoor near Ullal in Mangaluru. Ms. Kumari did her post graduation in Kannada at Mangalore University. She obtained her doctorate degree from Kannada University, Hampi, in 2020. Ms. Kumari was promoted from the KAS to the IAS in 2021.

Earlier she worked in various capacities in Chitradurga, Mysuru, Hunsur, Bengaluru, Udupi and Tumakuru.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that revenue, police and the zilla panchayat departments will have to work in co-ordination as a team for the development of Udupi district.

Mr. Rao also spoke on the day.