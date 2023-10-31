K. Leelavathi Baipadithaya is first woman ‘bhagavatha’ to tour with professional Yakshagana troupes

October 31, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

76-year-old Yakshagana ‘bhagavatha’ (singer) K. Leelavathi Baipadithaya of Mangaluru who has been chosen for the Rajyotsava Award for 2023 takes the credit of being the first woman who toured along with professional Yakshagana ‘melas’ (touring troupes) which performed all night shows in the coastal belt.

In her 40-year active career in Yakshagana, Ms. Baipadithaya toured with the ‘melas’ as ‘bhagavatha’ for two decades. She sung in the performances of Yakshagana melas like Subrahmanya, Puttur, Kadri, Karnataka, Bappanadu, Kumble, Talakala and Aladangady. In addition, she sung as ‘athithi bhagavatha’ in different Yakshagana troupes for about 17 years.

Supported by her husband Harinarayana Baipadithya, who is a senior ‘maddale’ player of Yakshagana theatre, Ms. Leelavathi learnt ‘bhagavathike’ (singing) after her marriage from her husband.

Her ‘bhagavathike’ in professional troupes especially after the 1980s drew many women to Yakshagana theatre and emerge either as performers or singers.

Known for her rich and melodious voice, Ms. Leelavathi earned many fans over the years. Recognising her performance, the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy presented her with its award in 2010 and Mangalore University presented its Yakshamangala Award in 2015.

She has also bagged a number of other awards like Alva’s Nudisiri Award 2015, Ullala Rani Abbakka Award, Karavali Lekhaki, Vachakiyara Sangha Award, Agarai Award, Udupi Pejawar Mutt Award and the like.

Though did not have any formal school education she did Hindi Visharada course and learnt Carnatic vocal for seven years.