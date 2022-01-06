Jute training-cum-manufacturing centre planned

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra have looking at products after inauguting a Jute Fair in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

MANGALURU

06 January 2022 00:28 IST

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurates Jute Fair, organised by National Jute Board, in city

The Pilikula Development Authority has drawn up plans to open a centre for imparting training in preparing jute products and sell them at the artisans village, chairman of the authority and Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra said here on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating a jute fair organised by the National Jute Board, under the Union Ministry of Textiles, at Hotel Woodlands, Dr. Rajendra said that jute is an alternative for plastic.

People should promote jute products by purchasing them, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The authority too will try to promote the products by opening a centre at Pilikula. A family will be trained in preparing jute products, he said. The Deputy Commissioner suggested that the board promote jute toys for children and keep prices of jute products affordable to attract the consumers. Dr. Rajendra said that temples too can use jute bags instead of plastic ones.

Joint Director, National Jute Board, T. Ayappan said that the exhibition and sale will continue till January 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are 21 stalls of which three are from the State. The remaining stalls are from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other States.

The exhibition showcases environment-friendly jute consumer products, including jute handicrafts, jute dolls, fancy jute bags, jute shopping bags, gift articles, jute wall hangings, home textiles and jute footwear.

The board recently launched a new scheme, the National Jute Development Programme, which provides 30% assistance for jute JDP machineries, 25% assistance to managing retail outlets, among others, he said.