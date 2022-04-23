Jumma Masjid temporarily restrained from dismantling structure

April 23, 2022 00:22 IST

The third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court on Friday passed ex parte ad interim temporary injunction restraining Jumma Masjid at Malalipete, near Ganjimutt here, from dismantling or damaging the temple-like structure found on its premises.

The court passed the order on the second interim application filed in the original suit filed by one Dhananjaya on Friday. In its order, the court said, “Defendants, their men, agents, servants, followers or any persons claiming through or under them are hereby restrained from dismantling or damaging the structure like a temple found in the suit schedule property, till the next date of hearing.”

Emergent notice on the interim application has been issued to the Jumma Masjid. The court posted case to June 3.

During the recent demotion of a part of the old structure of the Masjid for renovation, a wood-carved structure was found and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad claimed that as the structure resembling an old temple. Following a petition by the VHP, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the claims and directed officials to maintain status quo.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said a striking force would be stationed at the site to ensure peace.