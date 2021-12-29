Judiciary needs adequate infrastructure, says judge

Supreme Court Judge S.A. Abdul Nazeer inaugurating the Bar Association building in Puttur on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

29 December 2021 00:47 IST

Abdul Nazeer says it will help resolve smoothly litigation that affect peace and order in society

Supreme Court Judge S.A. Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday said that litigation that affect peace and order can be smoothly resolved when courts have adequate infrastructure and the role of State governments becomes crucial in providing proper infrastructure to the judiciary.

Speaking after inaugurating the new building of the Bar Association and laying the foundation stone for the second phase of court building construction in Puttur, Mr. Nazeer complimented the State Government for responding to the needs of the judiciary, including infrastructure. “There might be delays here and there but the Government has not turned down any proposal for court infrastructure development,” he said.

He said that litigation, more so those with civil nature, disturb peace of litigant public as they go right up to the Supreme Court. “Litigant public needs to understand the serious impact of litigation and this can only be done with improved infrastructure,” he said and reiterated the statement of Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana about the need for setting up a judicial infrastructure development corporation. High Court of Karnataka Judge K. Somashekar, who is the administrative judge for Dakshina Kannada, said that timely justice can be given to litigant public when vacant posts of judicial officers in the lower courts and district courts are filled in an expeditious manner. This can ensure speedy and inexpensive justice, he said.

Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka Ritu Raj Awasti addressed the gathering in the virtual mode. High Court judges Mohammad Nawaz and Savanur Vishwajith Shetty, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor and MLC S.N. Boje Gowda also spoke.

Later, Mr. Nazeer laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new court building in Sullia to be taken up at a cost of ₹16 crore. High Court of Registrar General T.G. Shivashankare Gowda and Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Muralidhara Pai attended the event.