Judge says India is taking steps towards gender equality

UDUPI

08 March 2020 00:09 IST

‘It is necessary to have women in all sectors of life’

C.M. Joshi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, said on Saturday that the country was giving importance to gender equality and had been taking steps to achieve it.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Women Empowerment: Challenges and prospects,’ on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, organised by the Bar Association and the District Legal Services Authority, here.

Mr. Joshi said that the Constitution and the laws were all for gender equality. Important steps had been taken for its implementation.

“But its implementation has to be done by us and we have to ask ourselves have we implemented the mandate of the Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that women were making their mark in all fields in the country now. They had even adorned the top posts in the country including that of the President and Prime Minister.

“Though women are been able to work in some important sectors, they had still not been able to work in all sectors. There are certain areas where we need to create an enabled world. It is necessary to have women in all sectors,” he said.

“The number of women in judiciary had been increasing slowly but steadily. More than 50% staff at the District Court Complex here were women. Once upon a time, there were lesser women advocates, but now their number had increased,” Mr. Joshi said.