Judge lays foundation stone for judicial quarters building

Supreme Court Judge S. Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for construction of eight flats under the first phase of construction of Judicial Officers Quarters B Block at Hathill here.

The eight flats will come up in two blocks of four floors. Each flat will have built-up area of 252 square metres each and comprise one office, three bedrooms, hall, kitchen and dining room. The estimated cost of construction is ₹9.98 crore. These eight flats will come up opposite the A Block that has 12 flats that were constructed recently.

Mr. Nazeer was accompanied by High Court of Karnataka Judges K. Somashekar and Mohammad Nawaz, High Court Registrar General T.G. Shivashankare Gowda and Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Muralidhara Pai.

Mangaluru Bar Association president N. Narasimha Hegde, Secretary H.V. Raghavendra and several senior advocates, including Kallige Taranath Shetty and Shambu Sharma, met Mr. Nazeer and sought help in expediting the process of construction of the new building for the Bar Association.

Mr. Shivashankare Gowda told advocates that a proposal for construction of the new building at a cost of ₹16 crore has been sent to the State Government for approval. The High Court has set apart ₹40 lakh for the new building.

Later, Mr. Nazeer and the two High Court Judges laid the foundation stone for the construction of judicial officers quarters in Bantwal.