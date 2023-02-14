J.P. Nadda to attend three BJP programmes in Udupi on February 20

February 14, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will visit Udupi district on February 20 to attend three programmes, according to the party’s Udupi district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak.

Speaking at a meeting of party functionaries at Udupi on Tuesday, Mr. Nayak said the visit becomes significant in view of the ensuring elections to the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Nadda will participate in the district-level booth committee convention at 10 a.m. at Udupi; participate in a mega vehicle jatha at Byndoor at 2 p.m., and attend a public meeting at Mullikatte at 2.30 p.m.

Mr. Nayak said members from 1,111 booth committees in the district should attend the programme in Udupi as necessary arrangements for their participation would be made.

On the occasion, he announced poll in-charges for the five Assembly segments and conveners for the next five campaigns.

BJP Mangaluru division in charge K. Uday Kumar Shetty said Mr. Nadda’s visit would infuse fresh confidence among the cadres and become a forum to showcase the organisational strength.

Everyone should discharge their respective duties, be present at the right time, and ensure all the three programmes become success. They should actively participate in the campaign process to ensure party’s victory in all five Assembly segments in the district, he said.

At least 12 important functionaries of each booth committee should be present at the convention, said district general secretary Kutyar Naveen Shetty.

Block-level meetings of booth committees will be held on February 16 for Kaup and Karkala and on February 17 for Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, and Udupi Rural, ahead of the convention.

Party State vice-president Nayana Ganesh was present.