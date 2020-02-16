Journalists’ State meet from March 7

The 35th State-level conference of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) will be conducted in the city for two days from March 7, according to president Shivananda Tagador.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that this will be the first time that the State-level conference will be organised in the coastal belt. About 3,000 delegates from the State and outside are expected to participate in the same.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate it in the presence of D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Dharmasthala. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramiah, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and other dignataries will attend it.

The annual awards of KUWJ will be presented during the conference. In addition, achievers will be felicitated. There will be sessions on the development of coastal belt and different perspectives of media.

He said that Mangaluru is the pioneer of Kannada journalism as the first Kannada newspaper ‘Mangalurua Samchara’ took birth in the city in 1843.

Hermann Friedrich Moegling, a Basel missionary from Germany settled in Mangaluru, launched it as a weekly in Kannada on July 1, 1843. Since then Kannada journalism and journalism as a whole grew rapidly in the State.