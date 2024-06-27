Journalists should contribute positive stories to overcome communal hatred in coastal belt, says Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said here on Thursday that journalists should contribute positive stories to overcome communal hatred in the coastal belt.

He was speaking after conferring the ‘Brand Mangaluru – 2024 Award’, instituted by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, on journalist Mithun Kodettur at Mangaluru Patrika Bhavan.

The Police Commissioner said that communal incidents have spread during the past decade. “Journalists can play a role to take the region forward beyond such incidents”.

The Commissioner said that people of the region are distinct and they are recognised all over. Mangaluru itself has emerged as a brand owing to the achievements of the people in different sectors.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that people of the region are hard workers. Former MLC Captain Ganesh Karnik was present. President of the union Srinivas Indaje spoke.

