Journalists help in maintaining social wellness: Dr. Kishore Alva

Just as doctors help in maintaining physical and mental health, journalists play an important role in maintaining social wellness, said N. Kishore Alva Mitthalike, president of Indian Association of Pathologists, Karnataka chapter.

He was speaking at the National Press Day celebrations, organised by the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Association, the Mangalore Press Club, and the Patrika Bhavana Trust here.

Dr. Mitthalike said as the media in China failed to raise an alarm and create awareness among people over the COVID-19 outbreak, the pandemic spread across the world.

However, the situation was different in India where the media played a vital role in awareness creation and disseminating information to the public on the pandemic. Because of such a proactive action, the pandemic could be brought under control in the country, he said.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner C. Madan Mohan said when journalists have a social commitment and concern, they could discharge their duty without fear or favour.

In his address on ‘challenges before the media’, Vijaya Karnataka’s assistant editor Krishna Bhat Aladangadi said the present day newsroom requires all-rounders just like the 20-20 cricket teams. Newsrooms require journalists who could handle every issue. Journalists besides their writing skills, need to have oratory skills too. While oratory skills count heavily in the electronic media, journalists in the print media too should develop the same for effective communication, Mr. Bhat said.

Senior Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations Department H.G. Raviraj, trust president R. Ramakrishna, association president Srinivas Nayak Indaje, and others were present.