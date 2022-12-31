Journalists’ Dakshina Kannada conference in Mangaluru on January 3

December 31, 2022 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists will hold its ‘District conference – 2023’ at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on January 3 from 9.30 a.m.

MRG Group Managing Director Prakash Shetty will inaugurate the conference and Karnataka Madhyama Academy Chairman Sadashiva Shenoy will preside over the event, according to Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president of the union.

Minister for Backward Classes and Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary will distribute certificates to students who participated in the beach cleaning activity at the inaugural session.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will launch a welfare fund for journalists. Two books of journalists – Bhava Chitra Yana – 2 written by Manohar Prasad and Kaveri Teerada Prayana authored by Vikram Kantikere – will be released on the occasion.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja will distribute sports materials to anganwadi students of Bejai-Kapikkad. MLC Manjunath Bhandary will hand over books to the library of Government Wenlock Hospital. Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty will distribute fruit saplings. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will hand over kits to journalists. Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader will inaugurate an exhibition of photographs.

The president of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Shivananda Tagadoor will release a sourvenir.

There will be a session on ‘coastal development and journalism’ from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rajesh Mali and Shubha Rajesh Mali will present a magic show for half-an-hour from 2 p.m. Journalists will present cultural programmes from 2.30 p.m.

Former MLC Ganesh Karnik will deliver the valedictory address at 3.30 p.m.

Senior journalists will be felicitated at the conference, which will be attended by V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and S. Angara, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport. on the occasion.