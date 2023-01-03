Journalists’ contribution for social development has been immense, says Prakash Shetty at annual convention of DK Working Journalists Association

January 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Hospitality entrepreneur K. Prakash Shetty on Tuesday, January 3, said journalists who work as a bridge between the common man and the government have contributed immensely for social development.

Mr. Shetty, who is the founder Chairman of MRG group that runs among others the Gold Finch chain of hotels across the country, was speaking after inaugurating the annual convention of the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Association here.

Recalling his initial days of establishing Banjara caterers, Mr. Shetty said the media had supported a budding entrepreneur like him from the initial days onward. He noted journalists have always been supporting deserving people and right causes.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, who released senior journalist Manohar Prasad’s “Bhavachitra Yaana-2” book and launched Journalists Welfare Fund, said the government was aware of the demand of journalists for housing sites. He would speak to the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister to get housing sites for them. The Village Stay programme initiated by the DK Journalists Association has become a model for Karnataka government to initiate similar programmes across the State, the MP said adding journalists support was always required for the growth of the district and the State.

Speaking after releasing “Madhyama,” the souvenir, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, U.T. Khader said journalists and politicians always had a cordial relationship for the cause of the common man. The media has been working hard to bring all stakeholders together to bring in a harmonious and enlightened society. Journalists in Dakshina Kannada have become models for others by working for social causes amid their busy professional work, Mr. Khader complimented.

Presiding the Convention, Karnataka Media Academy President Sadashiva Shenoy said journalism was on cross roads at present. DK Journalists have become role models for others by upholding the values of journalism.

While D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, released journalist Vikram Kanthikere’s “Kaveri Theerada Payana,” a translated work from Malayalam, Y. Bharath Shetty, MLA, inaugurated the photography exhibition. Anagha Refineries Managing Director Sambashiva Rao handed over sports equipment for the children of Bejai Anganwadi while Patla Foundation President Patla Satish Shetty inaugurated the cultural programme. Rajesh U. Naik, MLA, Gurme Foundation chairman Suresh Shetty, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan and others were present.