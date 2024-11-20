ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist V. T. Rajashekar passes away in Mangaluru

Published - November 20, 2024 04:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Rajashekar was a journalist with The Indian Express for more than two decades. He founded the Dalit Voice in 1981

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of former minister A. H. Vishwanath (3rd from right) releasing ‘Tereyanu Teredaga’, an autobiography of V.T. Rajashekar (2nd from left), Editor, Dalit Voice in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

Journalist, author, activist and founder editor of the erstwhile Dalit Voice magazine V. T. Rajashekar passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru on November 20.

He was 93. He is survived by his son Salil Shetty, a former Secretary General of Amnesty International. Rajashekar was leading his retired life at Shivabagh in Mangaluru.

Rajashekar was a strong advocate of Dalit rights. He was a critic of the Sangh Parivar and right-wing organisations.

In his post on X, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Rajashekar was a fearless voice against caste discrimination and human rights violations. His loss is a significant blow, leaving a void that is hard to fill.

