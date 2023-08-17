Journalist, two others booked on the charge of posting “false report” on social media

August 17, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - MANGALURU

The Vitla police in Dakshina Kannada have filed a case against journalist Vijayalakshmi Shibarooru and two others of the Vijaya Times YouTube channel on the charge of posting a false report on the channel showing the police in a bad light.

The case relates to a story in July by Ms. Shibarooru regarding transportation of bauxite in trucks through road.

In the complaint, Vitla sub-inspector K.J. Vidhya said Ms. Shibarooru and two others associated with the YouTube channel captured images of movement of trucks with mud in Salethoor village in Bantwal taluk and also of the Karnataka State Reserve Police personnel posted at the check-post in the village.

These images were aired saying there was massive loot of Bauxite in Dakshina Kannada. There is also a footage of the reporter asking KSRP personnel as to why they were not checking the trucks and then accusing police of receiving “mamool” (bribe), Ms. Vidhya said

Though the reporter and two others knew that transportation of bauxite had nothing to do with police and it was a matter pertaining to the Department of Mines and Geology, the story was widely circulated on social media to show the police in a bad light and create mistrust of police among people.

There was no proof to make such wild allegation against the police. The KSRP personnel were posted at the check-post for maintaining law and order, the sub-inspector said.

Following permission from the Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Bantwal, the Vitla police on August 14 registered the complaint against Ms. Shibarooru, the cameraman and the car driver of the channel for the offences punishable under 505 (1) of Indian Penal Code and Section 123 of Karnataka Police Act.

On August 13, the Sullia police registered a suo motu case against Kahale News, Zoom In TV, and Hosa Kannada.com accusing the three web news portals of publishing a false news on August 13 that an 18-year accused in an alleged ‘moral policing’ incident has been released by police following intervention of activist Arun Kumar Puthila.

The three news portals were booked under Sections 153 (A) and 505 (1) of Indian Penal Code.

