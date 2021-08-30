Joseph Gonsalves passes away

Chief Traffic Warden of Mangaluru City Joseph Gonsalves (99) passed away in a private hospital here on Sunday.

Mr. Gonsalves, who was popular as Joe Gonsalves, volunteered to regulate traffic at important junctions in the city for the last several years. He was admitted to the private hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago.

Born on January 1, 1922, Mr. Gonsalves lived alone in his house in Valencia. He worked in a British firm J.L. Morison for several years where he served as Executive Director. He also served as a member of the Institute of Marketing in London. After his retirement, Mr. Gonsalves returned to the city and was on the board of directors of several educational institutions and social organisations.

Mr. Gonsalves actively involved himself with the district administration in resolving traffic issues. The then Mangaluru Police Commissioner S. Murugan appointed him as Chief Traffic Warden in 2015 when he was aged 93. Apart from manning traffic on his own, he inspired many youths and others to volunteer as traffic wardens. In January this year, Mr. Gonsalves drove his car and took part in the launch of a Traffic Safety Week programme held at the office of the Police Commissioner. Mr. Gonsalves maintained a healthy profile and conducted fitness sessions for the elderly.

Mr. Gonsalves would have turned 100 in another four months. He is survived by his son, two daughters and grandchildren. The funeral will be held at Milagres Church on Monday. Public viewing of the mortal remains will be organised at the church between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.