Jolarpettai Crew Running Room bags efficiency shield at 67th Railway Week celebrations

West Central Railway receives Govind Ballabh Pant Shield for overall efficiency from Railway Minister in Bhubaneshwar

The Jolarpettai Crew Running Room under Chennai Division of Southern Railway bagged the efficiency shield among similarly situated units across Indian Railways.

Southern Railway’s General Manager B.G. Mallya and Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh received the shield from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Railway Board Chairman V.K. Tripathi at the 67th Railway Week celebrations hosted by East Coast Railway in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.

Railway Week is celebrated all over Indian Railways every year in commemoration of the genesis of Railways in Indian soil and operation of the first passenger train service from Bori Bunder to Thane on April 16, 1853. The best performing Zonal Railways, workshops and field units, in various categories, would be felicitated with Efficiency Shields while the meritorious employees were honored with individual awards for excelling in work during the celebrations.

One Gazetted Officer, Mahender Molumuri, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer, Tiruchchirappalli and five non-gazetted staff, K. Murthy, Track Maintainer, J.R. Syed Hussain, Loco Pilot, D. Stanly Jones, Chief Nursing Superintendent, S. Kirubhakaran, Senior Section Engineer, and R. Sunil, Traffic Inspector, from SR received awards for outstanding performance, said an official release.

Crew, including Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots and Guards take rest (at stations other than their home station) after completion of duty (called as sign-off) and before picking up the next duty (called sign-on) at Running Rooms. The Jolarpettai Crew Running Room was ISO 22000 & ISO 9001 certified unit for maintenance facilities, known for accommodation facilities and hygienic food. With 137 air-conditioned cubicles, the running room has adopted best energy efficient practices.

As many as 156 employees from various Zonal Railways were awarded for their outstanding services while 21 Shields for Efficiency among Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs were presented during the celebrations. West Central Railway, Jabalpur bagged Govind Ballabh Pant Shield for Overall Efficiency. East Coast Railway bagged efficiency shield for Electrical Engineering and Accounts and Finance Management.