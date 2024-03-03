Jokatte Nagarika Horata Samiti, DYFI accuse industries of letting untreated effluents into Phalguni river

March 03, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Jokatte Nagarika Horata Samiti have alleged that industries at Baikampady Industrial Area and Jokatte have resumed letting untreated effluents into the Thokur stream which joins the Phalguni, thus pollutiing it.

In a statement, the DYFI State president and convener of the Horata Samiti Muneer Katipalla said that after a gap of a few days untreated industrial effluents are again being let in the drains passing through the industrial area in Baikampady and Jokatte and joining the Thokur steam. People living on the banks of the stream are unable to bear the foul smell emanating from the stream.

Mr. Katipalla said that industries are taking advantage of the understaffed Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in Mangaluru and have resumed discharging untreated effluents.

He urged Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to take action against such industries or face protests by residents.

However, an official from the KSPCB speaking to The Hindu denied that discolouration of the river water is owing to discharge of untreated industrial effluents. It is a usual phenomenon in summer owing to accumulated organic load in the river.

As gates of the Malavoor vented dam on the river have been closed to store water for summer there is no minimum flow of water in the downstream of the dam to flush the organic load. Hence there is discolouration of water in the river on the downstream of the dam, the official said

The board officials have already inspected the area and have not found industrial discharge to the Thokur stream. There are many drains passing through the industrial area leading to the river. These drains carry sewage and sullage from upstream residential colonies, Baikampady and other surrounding villages, which do not have underground drainage network and there is no sewage treatment plant, the official said.

As the same issue was reported in the last two years too, the KSPCB took action against erring industries. Later the industrial units adopted zero liquid discharge measures, the official said.

Taking note of the river pollution, which resulted in death of fish, based on a report published in The Hindu on April 26, 2022, the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone registered a case suo motu.

Following a report by the joint committee formed by the NGT on January 2, 2024, the NGT asked KIADB and the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to take steps to put in place a proper mechanism to collect municipal solid waste, plastic and other types of waste, and also create awareness among people in coordination with industrial associations. As KIADB and MCC are not parties in the case, the two organisations impleaded suo motu as respondents.

The NGT Southern Zone Bench, comprising judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, has posted further hearing in the case to March 6 and asked respondents namely Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, Central Pollution Control Board, State of Karnataka, KIADB and MCC to submit their reports.

