Jokatte Horata Samiti seeks stringent action against MRPL

December 22, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Nagarika Horata Samiti, Jokatte, has asked the State Government to take stringent action, including initiation of proceedings for closure, against Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) for the latter’s reported failure in creating green belt in the 27 acres of area.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, samiti convener Muneer Katipalla, said creation of green belt was among the six conditions that the State government had asked MRPL to comply with to mitigate the pollution related problems faced by residents of Jokatte, Kalavaru and Kenjaru village. The conditions were part of the proceedings of the committee headed Deputy Commissioner, which was notified in April 2016.

Mr. Katipalla said the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board issued demand notice asking MRPL ₹ 180 crore acquisition of the land. MRPL denied to deposit the amount. It continues to drag its feet on creation of green belt.

The residents of Jokatte and adjoning villages continue to bear the brunt of air, water and noise pollution following 3rd phase of expansion of MRPL. Mr. Katipalla said recently District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar has told the legislative committee headed by MLC B.M. Farooq about the health problems faced by the residents.

Mr. Katipalla said State government should take stringent action, including initiation of proceedings for closure of MRPL. The government should take back its permission for MRPL for fourth phase of its expansion. Umanath Kotian Moodbidri MLA, should take serious note of precarious condition of residents of Jokatte and adjoining areas, he said.