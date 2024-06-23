Joint initiative to promote commercial cultivation of bamboo on farmland left uncultivated

In a move to promote commercial cultivation of bamboo in Karnataka’s coastal belt, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and Gramajanya Farmers’ Producer Company Ltd. at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada have taken a joint initiative to begin bamboo farming from this year on the farmland left uncultivated.

After sourcing and distributing over 15,000 bamboo plants to 600 farmers in the State’s coastal region and in Kasaragod district (Kerala) in the last four years, the BKS has geared up to source more plants and distribute them to farmers through the FPC from next month.

With no signs of natural rubber prices, which crashed to the lowest a decade ago, recovering and Yellow Leaf Disease spreading to the vast tracts of arecanut plantations, some farmers have high hopes for bamboo cultivation.

M.G. Sathyanarayana, a director and convener of BKS and a member of the FPC told The Hindu that 11 varieties of bamboo plants will be distributed to farmers from July. Some plants have been airlifted from Tripura while some more will be procured from Kolhapur in Maharashtra. “We will distribute at least 10,000 plants in the State’s coastal belt and some more plants in Kerala,” he said.

Of the varieties to be distributed, 10 are of commercial value while a variety is meant for ornamental purpose, Mr. Sathyanarayana, who himself has planted 216 plants of 14 varieties, said.

The varieties to be distributed are Dendrocalamus asper (for vegetable purpose), Bambusa nutans andBambusa tulda (its culms have multi-purpose use), Bambusa balcooa, Dendrocalamus brandisii and Dendrocalamus hamiltonii (used for preventing soil erosion and for water retention), Dendrocalamus stocksii (for making oars in rowboats), Thyrsostachys oliveri, Bambusa polymorpha and Dendrocalamus giganteus (for construction, furniture making, handicrafts, lamination purposes) and Bambusa multiplex (ornamental).

Ramapratheek Kariyal, one of the directors of the FPC, said that the company has now got offers from two farmers in Dakshina Kannada to convert their uncultivated land into bamboo plantation at three places – Baltila, Vagga and Peraje — on a trial basis.

The FPC and farmers entered into a mutual agreement before taking up the cultivation. Different options are available for farmers in the agreement including the maintenance of the plantation by the FPC. In addition, a major rubber grower at Neriya has also placed demand for 1,000 bamboo plants.

The plants will be distributed not only to those who enter into an agreement with the FPC, but to other farmers in general as well.

Mr. Sathyanarayana said that bamboo cultivation maintains the water table as it helps in rainwater retention. About 160 plants can be planted in an acre. It should be well taken care in the first three years of planting.

When commercially cultivated, by feeding fertilizers and water with weed management, the harvest can be started from the fifth year of planting. If no irrigation, the harvest will be delayed by a year. The life span of the cluster will be 30 years or the harvest can be done up to three decades.

In the present market rate, a farmer can earn a net profit of up to ₹2 lakh per acre a year from the sixth or seventh year of harvesting after planting, Mr. Sathyanarayana said.

