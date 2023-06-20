Joint forum seeks re-investigation into communal murders reported in DK in last two decades

June 20, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The joint forum of secular parties and like-minded organisations of Dakshina Kannada, in its meeting here on Tuesday, decided to urge the State government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to re-investigate all communally-related murders reported in Dakshina Kannada in the last two decades.

Former Minister and MLA B. Ramanath Rai presided over the meeting. The participants in the meeting said that a majority of communal murders reported in the district in the past 20 years was owing to political support. No proper investigation was done in such cases. Hence the real forces and persons behind such murders did not get exposed.

The real culprits, conspirators and those who provided fund and other resources for such murders managed to escape from the loop of law. The murders resulted in polarisation. The communal murders in the district will reduce only if real persons and forces are booked under the law. The family members of the deceased in communal murders will get justice only if the real culprits are booked, said the participants.

The meeting prominently discussed the murders which took place during the government led by the BJP, a release issued by Muneer Katipalla, secretary of the forum and a member of the State committee of CPI(M) said.

The participants in the meeting suggested that the government should constitute a civil watch committees to assist the district administration in curbing communally-related activities. It should appoint able officers to the anti-communal wing constituted in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate. It should conduct workshops to sensitise officials on secularism and secular credentials and to reduce pre conceived notions.

The meeting decided that the government must take steps to control hate speeches and communal organisations. It resolved to take a delegation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and submit the demands, suggestions and proposals of the forum.

The CPI (M), the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) workers were among those who participated in the meeting.