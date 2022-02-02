John Thomas retires as GM, Southern Railway

Southern Railway’s General Manager John Thomas retired from service on Monday after putting in about two years and four months in office in Chennai. He held the position from September 19, 2019.

A press release here said that Mr. Thomas was the Additional General Manager at South Central Railway before his posting to Southern Railway.

He started his career with the Indian Railways in 1984 and held positions, including Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division, Chief Electrical Traction Engineer, Chief Electrical Loco Engineer and Chief Safety Officer in Southern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division, Central Railway, Chief Electrical Engineer, South Central Railway and Chief Project Manager, Railway Electrification, Chennai.

A farewell function through video conferencing was organised on Monday by Southern Railway in which higher officials from headquarters and Divisional Railway Managers participated.