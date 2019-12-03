John Monteiro’s family demands justice

Ameena, John Monteiro’s wife, said on Monday that all her pleadings with the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs to secure her husband’s release from jail in Saudi Arabia went in vain.

Speaking to presspersons here, Ms. Ameena said that because of their poor financial condition following her husband’s imprisonment, even the education of her children was affected. Now, they had restarted their education. “The authorities in New Delhi and the Embassy did nothing for us. They should tell us what happened,” she said.

Karishma, John Monteiro’s daughter, said that she had sent emails on her father’s plight to the Prime Minister and even the External Affairs Minister, but had not recieved any proper response. “We pleaded with the Indian Embassy for help but to no avail. I want justice for my father. Please help,” she said, with tears in her eyes.

Ravindranath Shanbhag, president of Human Rights Protection Foundation, said that the post-mortem report from the Saudi authorities has given rise to more suspicions. “We thought of having a second post-mortem here after receiving the body, but the visceral organs had been removed and those portions had been filled with cotton and formalin,” he said.