‘Jockey’ Mastikatte Swaroop shines in 7th edition of Mangaluru Kambla

A total of 170 pairs of young (kiriya) and old (hiriya) buffaloes took part in the races held in six different categories from 9 a.m. on December 30 till 6.30 p.m. on December 31 at Goldfinch City in Bangrakulur

December 31, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A pair of buffaloes at the Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala at Goldfinch City in Mangaluru on December 30.

A pair of buffaloes at the Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala at Goldfinch City in Mangaluru on December 30. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

‘Jockey’ Mastikatte Swaroop did well in the 7th edition of Rama Lakshmana Jodu Kare Mangaluru Kambla by emerging winner in buffalo races in “Hagga Kiriya” and “Negilu Kiriya” categories.

A total of 170 pairs of young (kiriya) and old (hiriya) buffaloes took part in the races held in six different categories from 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 30 till 6.30 p.m. on Sunday, December 31 at Goldfinch City in Bangrakulur.

Of the 26 pairs in the Hagga Kiriya, Mastikatte Swaroop with buffaloes of Panchajanya Yogish Poojary emerged as the winner with 11.83 seconds, while ‘Jockey’ Panapila Praveen Kotian with buffaloes of Saligrama Karkada Puttu Hollara Mane was the runners-up with 11.89 seconds.

Of the 22 pairs in the Hagga Hiriya category, Bambraanabailu Nandith Shetty was the winner with 11.37 seconds and Kavoor Dota Sudharshan was the runners-up with 12.10 seconds. Both commanded a pair of buffaloes of Nandalike Srikanth Bhat.

As many as 81 pairs took part in the Negilu Kiriya category. Mastikatte Swaroop with buffaloes of Kinnigoli Prakhyat Praneet Shetty emerged winner with timing of 12.14 seconds. Harebettu Marni Pradeep Poojary with buffaloes of Moodubelle Javaner was runners-up with timing of 13.79 seconds.

Of the 29 pairs in the Negilu Hiriya category, Byndoor Vishwanath Devadiga with buffaloes of Boladaguttu Satish Shetty was the winner with 11.60 seconds and Byndoor Manjunath Gowda with buffaloes of Hosmaru Suryashree Ratna Sadashiva Shetty was the runners-up with 11.66 seconds.

Saavya Gangaiah Poojary with buffaloes of Bolar Trishul K. Poojary was the winner in the Adda Halage category, while Byndoor Mahesh with buffaloes of Bolar Trishuj K. Poojary was the winner in ‘Kana Halige’ category.

Tejaswi Surya, Bengaluru City South MP; senior BJP leader C.T. Ravi, Kota Srinivas Poojary, MLC; and Raghavendra Mutt seer Subudhendra Teertha Swami were among those who witnessed the races.

