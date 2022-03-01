Job fair in Mangaluru on March 3

The Hindu Bureau March 01, 2022 17:01 IST

The job fair will be inaugurated by Karnataka’s Minister for Higher Education, IT&BT and Skill Development C. N. Ashwath Narayan

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA of Mangaluru South, said the job fair has been organised by the Dakshina Kannada district administration in association with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

The job fair will be inaugurated by Karnataka’s Minister for Higher Education, IT&BT and Skill Development C. N. Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Government has organised a job fair at A. J. Engineering College, Kottara-Kuluru, on March 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath. The fair is organised by the Dakshina Kannada district administration in association with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, he said on March 1. Those who have passed BA, BSc, BCom, ITI, diploma and engineering (BE) can participate. They should bring photocopies of their educational records, Aadhaar card, passport and a photo. An applicant can apply to three companies at a time and attend the interviews. More than 100 companies will interview candidates at the fair, which will be inaugurated by Minister for Higher Education, IT&BT and Skill Development C. N. Ashwath Narayan. Job aspirants can register at www.skillconnet.kushalkar.com.



Our code of editorial values