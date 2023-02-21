Job aspirant loses ₹9.79 lakh in online fraud in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka

February 21, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 42 year-old man from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district lost ₹9.79 lakh in an online job offer fraud.

In his complaint to DK district Cyber Economic and Narcotics crime police station on February 20, Rajesh Alva, a resident of Nadchal house in Veerakambha village, told the police that he had contacted a WhatsApp number in response to a job advertisement on social media on December 18. He was looking for additional work to supplement his income.

The person who posted the job had sent him an application form, which the complainant filled and sent along with his resume. Subsequently, he was told to pay money for various fees and charges towards application processing, customs clearance, visa processing, which he paid online as well as by ATM deposits. In all, the complainant paid ₹9.79 lakh, he said.

The CEN police have registered the complaint under relevant provisions of the IT Act.

Woman loses ₹80,602 while purchasing books

In another incident reported at the Udupi district CEN police station on February 20, M.C. Roopashree from Koteshwara in Kundapura taluk claimed to have ₹80,602 in an online fraud while purchasing books.

The victim had ordered some educational books online, which were not delivered even after the promised date. Upon contacting the courier company, the person at the other end of the phone sent her a link through a mobile phone and asked her to click the same. She lost the money when 19 transactions were carried out in her bank account, she said.

The CEN police have registered the complaint under relevant provisions of the IT Act.

