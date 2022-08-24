Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo’s portrait unveiled

The portrait of Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo being unveiled at the World Konkani Hall of Fame at World Konkani Centre in ​Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Novelist Damodar Mauzo bridges complexities and simplicity of literature in Konkani for the benefit of common reader and connoisseur equally. He is an icon of the composite culture of Goa and he lives and practices the ethos of his writings. He has maintained Konkani identity and distinctiveness in his literature,” said Yakshagana scholar and writer M. Prabhakar Joshi here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after unveiling the portrait of the Jnanpith awardee at the World Konkani Hall of Fame at World Konkani Centre, Shakthinagar.

Mr. Mauzo expressed his humility in accepting the honour. “The centre is like a second home to me, it is true embodiment of late Basti Vaman Shenoy,” he said.

President of the centre Nandagopal Shenoy, Konkani poet and trustee of the centre Melvyn Rodrigues, secretary Giridhar Kamath spoke.