Mangaluru

Jharkhand workers desperate to go home

For Mohammed Ansar from Jharkhand, every passing day means depletion of his little savings. “I can wait for another two days. If no train is arranged, I have no option but to join my fellow workers in the walk to our native places,” he said.

Ansar is among the nearly 8,000 workers from Jharkhand working in Dakshina Kannada who are desperately waiting for trains to their State. “There is no question of returning to our houses here. Our family members are waiting for us there,” Ansar said, while pointing to rashes on his foot caused from frequent visits to the railway station in the last five days for for a train.

He, along with many others, is put up at the Town Hall in Mangaluru temporarily. Two other groups of workers are housed at a government school in Attavar and in a government-aided school in Hampankatte. The district administration has arranged for food for these workers.

As on Wednesday, 7,976 workers from Jharkhand have registered their names on the Sevasindhu portal. The district administration has already sent more than 1,400 workers on Shramik Special Train on May 9.

Among those who have come to these three places include tiles worker Mohammed Shaban, who, along with two other workers, had to spend a night beneath the Kuloor bridge on Wednesday, and then, walk to the Town Hall the next morning. Others rested by the roadside at Kana in Surathkal. Mohammed Razak and six others paid ₹ 8,000 for a taxi to reach Mangaluru from Kundapur. Workers have reached the city from Bantwal and Puttur too.

Trains arranged

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh told The Hindu that the Jharkhand government has agreed to receive special trains from Mangaluru. These trains will leave in the next few days. “As the trains are finalised, the workers will be safely taken to their native places. All those who have registered on the portal will be sent back to their States,” she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:16:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/jharkhand-workers-desperate-to-go-home/article31585884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY