Jharkhand workers desperate to go home

For Mohammed Ansar from Jharkhand, every passing day means depletion of his little savings. “I can wait for another two days. If no train is arranged, I have no option but to join my fellow workers in the walk to our native places,” he said.

Ansar is among the nearly 8,000 workers from Jharkhand working in Dakshina Kannada who are desperately waiting for trains to their State. “There is no question of returning to our houses here. Our family members are waiting for us there,” Ansar said, while pointing to rashes on his foot caused from frequent visits to the railway station in the last five days for for a train.

He, along with many others, is put up at the Town Hall in Mangaluru temporarily. Two other groups of workers are housed at a government school in Attavar and in a government-aided school in Hampankatte. The district administration has arranged for food for these workers.

As on Wednesday, 7,976 workers from Jharkhand have registered their names on the Sevasindhu portal. The district administration has already sent more than 1,400 workers on Shramik Special Train on May 9.

Among those who have come to these three places include tiles worker Mohammed Shaban, who, along with two other workers, had to spend a night beneath the Kuloor bridge on Wednesday, and then, walk to the Town Hall the next morning. Others rested by the roadside at Kana in Surathkal. Mohammed Razak and six others paid ₹ 8,000 for a taxi to reach Mangaluru from Kundapur. Workers have reached the city from Bantwal and Puttur too.

Trains arranged

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh told The Hindu that the Jharkhand government has agreed to receive special trains from Mangaluru. These trains will leave in the next few days. “As the trains are finalised, the workers will be safely taken to their native places. All those who have registered on the portal will be sent back to their States,” she said.